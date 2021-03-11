CCTV appeal after indecent exposures in Norwich shops

Published: 9:13 AM March 11, 2021

Norfolk police want to speak to this man in connection with indecent exposures in Norwich shops. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A CCTV image has been released by police who are investigating reports that a man indecently exposed himself in a Norwich supermarket.

And police believe a man who indecently exposed himself in Roys in Bowthorpe on Sunday, February 7 did the same thing again in another store a couple of weeks later.

Norfolk police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the indecent exposure to two women in Roys.

And officers are investigating possible links to a second, similar incident, which happened at Clover Hill News in Bowthorpe on Friday, February 26.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the man in the CCTV, as they believe he could have important information which could help with their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact PC Craig Weir at Earlham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/8335/21.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.