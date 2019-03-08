Cyclist hurt in incident outside Argos
PUBLISHED: 16:21 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 18 June 2019
Police are appealing for help to identify a man following an incident in King's Lynn town centre.
A man, aged in his 50s, was assaulted outside Argos while riding his bicycle, sustaining injuries. It happened at around 11.30pm on Thursday, May 30.
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.
Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information should contact PC Natalie Dawes at King's Lynn police on 101.
