Woman fined after twice ramming her car into an Audi in row

Published: 6:30 AM June 5, 2021

A property developer twice rammed her vehicle into a car over an access row.

Catherine Duffield, 48, drove her Ford Ranger into the Audi two times in quick succession, causing £2,000 damage which led to it being written off.

King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that car owner Dean Cook was close by on one occasion, having just moved it.

The incident happened on a shared drive in Gormans Lane, Colkirk, near Fakenham, on March 8.

Prosecutor Michael Devaney said Mr Cook had parked his car and then moved it to allow builders to gain access to a site.

“At 9.30am he reversed into Gormans Lane to allow another builder’s vehicle entry. He backed on to the drive in a way to leave enough space for Miss Duffield,” added Mr Devaney.

However, when Duffield arrived she swore at Mr Cook as she promised to “move” his car.

“She then drove the Ford Ranger into his car pushing it against a six feet high mesh fence.,” said Mr Devaney.

The Audi owner moved it back to its original position and again Duffield shunted it into the fencing.

As he walked away Mr Cook called the police, said the prosecutor who described damage to both vehicles.

In a statement, Mr Cook said: “Miss Duffield had no concern for my safety. On the second occasion she rammed my car I’d barely closed the door.”

The court was told that Duffield, who did not appear for the hearing, had not accepted the offer of a conditional caution.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating, said that was “a bit foolish” and entered a guilty plea to criminal damage on her behalf.

He said it was not a one-off incident and trouble between the two parties had been brewing over a ten-day period.

His client claimed Mr Cook had been regularly blocking access for her workmen and she had become fed up.

“She suggests she really was at the end of her tether,” he added.

Duffield, of Hillfields, Dereham, was fined £166 and ordered to pay £105 costs and £34 victim surcharge.