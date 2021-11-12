Thieves target cars for catalytic converters across Norfolk
Thieves have been stealing catalytic converters from cars across Norfolk.
Six incidents of theft were reported to police this week between November 9 to November 11.
- Two Toyotas and one Honda were targeted on Irving Road, Nasmith Road, and Welsford Road in Norwich
- One Mazda in Besthorpe Road, Attleborough was targeted
- One Toyota and one Honda were targeted in Churchill Road, Thetford
Officers are reminding members of the public to be vigilant and let the police know if they witness anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles.
PC Vicky Bailey of Norfolk Constabulary said: "We have seen a number of catalytic converter thefts reported this week from across the county and beyond into the neighbouring counties of Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.
“The premium metals contained within catalytic converters can be of particular value to thieves, and unfortunately appear to have been a target this week.
“We’re currently investigating a number of reports, and are working to establish whether any of these instances are linked, but in the meantime we would urge people to get in touch if they have any information that could help in our investigations.”
Police suggest members of the public consider the following points to reduce the likelihood of this type of crime taking place:
- Alarms, lighting and CCTV can help deter criminals targeting vehicles
- Catalytic converters can be marked with etchings or spray-painted with heat-resistant paint to help identify them as your own
- Keep vehicles in secure buildings or garages where possible, or in well-lit, less isolated areas
- Park your vehicles in a way that would make access to catalytic converters more difficult
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or those with information related to catalytic converter theft should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, or call 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.