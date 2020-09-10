Police want to trace these men in connection with catalytic converter theft
PUBLISHED: 16:13 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 10 September 2020
Archant
Police have released images of two men following the theft of a catalytic converter.
The device was stolen from a vehicle on Masefield Walk, in Thetford, on Tuesday, July 28.
CCTV footage captured two men in the area at 7.14pm, and officers are now keen to speak to them regarding the theft.
Anyone who recognises the people shown in the CCTV images is encouraged to contact PC David Cowan on 101, quoting crime reference 36/51144/20.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 800 555 111, or by completing an online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.