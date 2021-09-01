News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
14-tonne digger stolen from farm

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:35 PM September 1, 2021   
CAT loading shovel

The CAT loading shovel stolen in Litcham - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A digger has been stolen from a farm in Litcham.

The suspect broke a large padlock to break into the farm before stealing a 14-tonne CAT loading shovel.

It happened between 1pm on Saturday, August 28, and 6.30am on Tuesday, August 31.

CAT loading shovel

The CAT loading shovel stolen in Litcham - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the theft of the plant machinery to come forward.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact PC Daniel Wales at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/63671/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

