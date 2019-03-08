Five cats attacked in two weeks as body parts discovered in Norwich

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area.

Police in Norwich are investigating five separate reports of cats being injured in the last fortnight.

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The first incident was reported on Sunday, April 14 when a cat returned to its owner's home in George Pope Close with both ears cut off, cuts on its back and fur removed.

A second attack was reported on Tuesday, April 23 when a man was seen stuffing a cat into a holdall bag. When challenged by a member of the public he dropped the bag and ran away.

A day later, on Wednesday April 24, a man was spotted hitting a cat against a garage door by its tail in the Philadelphia Lane area of Norwich before running off with the cat towards Penn Grove Road.

The same day, police received reports that body parts of a cat had been found on the allotments in the Woodcock Road area the week before.

In the most recent incident, reported on Thursday, April 25, a veterinary practice in Taverham contacted officers to report they were treating a cat which had been brought into the surgery with both its ears cut off. The owner of the cat is yet to be traced.

PC Shaun Quinn said: “These are shocking incidents and whilst we cannot determine at this stage exactly how all the cats came to be injured and whether all the incidents are linked, we know they will cause some distress to members of the community.

“We are conducting a number of enquiries and liaising with the RSPCA, as well as increasing patrols in the area.

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches.

“I would urge anyone who may have any information about these incidents to contact Norfolk Police on 101 or call 999 if you see a crime in progress.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Shaun Quinn at Hurricane Way Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.