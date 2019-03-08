Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Five cats attacked in two weeks as body parts discovered in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:53 26 April 2019

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Sarah Cutting

Police in Norwich are investigating five separate reports of cats being injured in the last fortnight.

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The first incident was reported on Sunday, April 14 when a cat returned to its owner's home in George Pope Close with both ears cut off, cuts on its back and fur removed.

A second attack was reported on Tuesday, April 23 when a man was seen stuffing a cat into a holdall bag. When challenged by a member of the public he dropped the bag and ran away.

A day later, on Wednesday April 24, a man was spotted hitting a cat against a garage door by its tail in the Philadelphia Lane area of Norwich before running off with the cat towards Penn Grove Road.

The same day, police received reports that body parts of a cat had been found on the allotments in the Woodcock Road area the week before.

You may also want to watch:

In the most recent incident, reported on Thursday, April 25, a veterinary practice in Taverham contacted officers to report they were treating a cat which had been brought into the surgery with both its ears cut off. The owner of the cat is yet to be traced.

PC Shaun Quinn said: “These are shocking incidents and whilst we cannot determine at this stage exactly how all the cats came to be injured and whether all the incidents are linked, we know they will cause some distress to members of the community.

“We are conducting a number of enquiries and liaising with the RSPCA, as well as increasing patrols in the area.

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

“I would urge anyone who may have any information about these incidents to contact Norfolk Police on 101 or call 999 if you see a crime in progress.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Shaun Quinn at Hurricane Way Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk braced for thunder and winds from Storm Hannah

Norfolk is expected to feel the tailend of storm Hannah with heavy winds and thundery showers through Saturday. Picture: Chris Herring

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five cats attacked in two weeks as body parts discovered in Norwich

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists