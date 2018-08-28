Last shift of 2018 ends on a high for police dogs after chasing four people on castle grounds

Police dogs Neeko and Toby chased four people in suspicious circumstances in Castle Rising on their last shift of 2018. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

It was a busy night for police dogs on their last shift of the year after they chased four suspicious people across a field in west Norfolk.

Well that's the last night shift of 2018 for PD's Neeko & Toby. Busy shift but ended on a high following sus circs in #CastleRising Neeks tracked through gardens & into the castle grounds locating 4 subjects #teamwork with @KingsLynnPolice #HappyNewYear to all our followers #68 pic.twitter.com/TajPbtlhnf — NS PoliceDogs (@NSPoliceDogs) December 31, 2018

Norfolk police dogs Neeko and Toby helped officers from King’s Lynn to track down four people in suspicious circumstances at Castle Rising on Sunday, December 30.

After a sniff around the gardens and into the castle grounds they were able to track down and apprehend the suspects.

But after a search by officers they were let go after nothing was found and no offences were committed.

Thankfully no offences were disclosed following the sus circs, the 4 subjects were searched and when they had calmed down (following their encounter with PD Neeko), they were allowed on their way. — NS PoliceDogs (@NSPoliceDogs) December 31, 2018

Seeing the funny side of the pursuit, officers tweeted that after the four people had calmed down from their encounter with police dog Neeko they were ‘allowed on their way.’

Police tweeted a picture of Neeko and Toby and wished followers a happy New Year.