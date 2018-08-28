Last shift of 2018 ends on a high for police dogs after chasing four people on castle grounds
PUBLISHED: 07:56 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:56 31 December 2018
Norfolk Constabulary
It was a busy night for police dogs on their last shift of the year after they chased four suspicious people across a field in west Norfolk.
Norfolk police dogs Neeko and Toby helped officers from King’s Lynn to track down four people in suspicious circumstances at Castle Rising on Sunday, December 30.
After a sniff around the gardens and into the castle grounds they were able to track down and apprehend the suspects.
But after a search by officers they were let go after nothing was found and no offences were committed.
Seeing the funny side of the pursuit, officers tweeted that after the four people had calmed down from their encounter with police dog Neeko they were ‘allowed on their way.’
Police tweeted a picture of Neeko and Toby and wished followers a happy New Year.
