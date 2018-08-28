Search

CCTV images released after wallet stolen at bus stop

PUBLISHED: 11:28 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:28 21 December 2018

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Police have released CCTV images after a wallet containing bank cards and cash was stolen at Norwich city centre.

At around 5pm on Sunday, November 25, a brown wallet was stolen from a victim at the Castle Meadow bus stop outside Waterstones.

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may know the man should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/74179/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.











