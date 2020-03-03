Horse trailer and bicycles stolen from field

Police are looking for information after a trailer and three bikes were stolen from Castle Acre, near Swaffham. Photo: James Bass.

A horse trailer and three bicycles have been stolen from a field in west Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A blue and white Richardson Rice horse trailer was taken from a field in the Pales Green area of Castle Acre, near Swaffham.

You may also want to watch:

It happened between 6pm on Sunday, March 1, and 8am on Monday, March 2.

Police are now appealing for information.

Anyone who may have seen the trailer, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area between these times, is asked to contact PC Kim Love at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting crime number 36/15296/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.