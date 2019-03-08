Offensive graffiti sprayed on church pillar and cash stolen from box

All Saints Church in Necton, where a pillar was vandalised and money was stolen from a box. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2014

Offensive graffiti was sprayed on a pillar and cash stolen from a box at a Norfolk church.

Police received reports of criminal damage and theft at All Saints Church on Tuns Road in Necton, between Dereham and Swaffham.

The incidents are believed to have happened sometime between the morning of Saturday, May 11 and the morning of Sunday, May 12.

A key box was broken into and a box containing a small quantity of cash was stolen. Offensive graffiti was also written on one of the pillars.

Rector, Rev Stephen Thorp, said the church had been targeted again on the night of Tuesday, May 14, with eggs being thrown and the drainpipes and a window being damaged.

He said: "It's silly behaviour and it's very annoying.

"We have little welcome cards that have been set on fire and burnt. Some of the spines of the books and the bibles have also been pulled out.

"We have donations for the Swaffham Foodbank, that has been rifled through and some of the contents have either been eaten or thrown around. It was different money that was stolen though.

"We are hoping to get the message out into the village and that it will stop."

Police said that their intelligence indicates that nothing had previously been stolen from the church and this is the first time theft has occured.

In a tweet, Breckland Police said: "We have received reports of ASB and criminal damage in Necton.

"We will be targeting patrols in the area and will deal with any identified offenders robustly.

"If you have any info/witness any incidents, report it to police."

Rev Thorp also added: "The church is always open for anyone and most people just come in and sit quietly.

"It's very well used, people come from far away to look at the church. It would be a real shame if we had to restrict people from using it.

"We have been a very open church for years and years."

Anyone with information or anyone who would like to report anti-social behaviour should call Breckland community engagement officer Paula Gilluley on 101.