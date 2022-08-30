News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
CCTV image released of woman after cash stolen from produce stall

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:59 PM August 30, 2022
xxx_producestalltheft_aylsham_aug22

Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with the incident - Credit: Norfolk Police

Around £150 was stolen from a cash tin at a produce stall in north Norfolk.

It happened on Saturday, July 8, at about 5.50pm on Sir Williams Lane in Aylsham.

Police have since released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the woman or has information about the incident is asked to contact Op Solve on 101 quoting reference number 36/53254/22. 

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Aylsham News
North Norfolk News

