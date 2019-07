Arrest after cash stolen from business in Norfolk seaside town

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A large quantity of cash has been stolen from a business on Wells Quay.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The robbery happened at round 4.45pm on Sunday, June 30.

A man in his 50s has since been arrested in connection with the robbery.

The man is in custody at Wymondham Investigation Centre where he has been taken for questioning.