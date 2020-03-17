Search

Cash stolen during theft from car

PUBLISHED: 08:47 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:47 17 March 2020

Cash was stolen in a theft from car on Mill Lane, Barnby. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after cash was stolen from inside a car.

Police have issued a warning as they urge people to review their security, ensure they lock vehicles and remove all belongings after a theft from a car in Barnby last week.

A police spokesman said: “The car at a property in Mill Lane, Barnby was entered sometime between 4.30am and 5am on Friday, March 13 and loose change was stolen from inside.

“Can you help?”

If you have any information about this incident please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/15733/20 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

