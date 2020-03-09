Search

Cash stolen during house burglary

PUBLISHED: 10:21 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 09 March 2020

A house on June Avenue in Lowestoft was broken into. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after burglars broke into a home and stole cash.

Police are seeking information after a house on June Avenue in Lowestoft was broken into over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "The burglary occurred sometime between 6.15pm on Saturday, March 7 and 12.58am on Sunday, March 8 after the rear patio door glass was smashed.

"An untidy search took place in the home and cash was stolen from within.

"Can you help?"

Officers are asking anyone with information about the burglary to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/14488/20, via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

