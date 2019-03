Cash stolen from property during burglary

Cash was stolen from a property during a burglary in Dereham. Picture: Denise Bradley1. Picture: Archant Library Archant

Cash was stolen from a property during a burglary in Dereham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened on Heffer Close between 5pm and 11pm on Tuesday, March 26.

Police are appealing for anyone with information.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Matt Hendry at Thetford Police Station on 101.