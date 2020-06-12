Search

Cash stolen in high street burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:23 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 12 June 2020

A small amount of cash was stolen after burglars broke into a property on Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A small amount of cash was stolen after burglars broke into a High Street property.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following the burglary at a property in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “Sometime between 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 9 and 8.30am on Wednesday, June 10 a property in High Street, Lowestoft was broken into after a rear door was forced.

“Once inside, a cash tin containing a small amount of cash was stolen.

“Can you help?”

Witnesses or anybody with any information should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/31861/20, via 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

