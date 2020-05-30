Around £2,000 in cash seized from suspected drug dealer near Anglia Square

A man in his 20s is being investigated by police after around £2,000 in cash was seized from a house in Norwich.

On Thursday, May 28, police officers arrested a 23-year-old man at an address in Magdalen Close, Norwich, near Anglia Square.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the man had been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and money laundering.

Offers found around £2,000 in loose notes at the address and questioned the man at Wymondham police investigation centre.

He has since been released under investigation.

A member of the Norwich team tweeted: “Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team have spent their evening on intervention of class A drug supply in the city around the Anglia Square area. Arrest made of man in his 20s and significant quantity of cash seized.”