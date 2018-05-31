‘Large quantity of cash’ and jewellery stolen in burglary

Copenhagen Way, just off Aylsham Road in Norwich. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2007

Jewellery and “a large quantity of cash” were stolen from a home just outside of Norwich in daylight hours over the weekend.

At some point between 5am and 5pm on Sunday, March 22, a home on Copenhagen Way, off Aylsham Road in Mile Cross was broken into.

One inside, the suspects then made off with “a large quantity of cash and jewellery”, a police spokesman has said.

Norfolk Constabulary has now appealed for anybody who may have seen the burglary to come forward with any information they have regarding the incident.

Anybody who may have witnessed the burglary should contact Det Con Jill Bunting of Norwich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/20638/20.

Alternatively, witnesses can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.