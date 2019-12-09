Cash and jewellery stolen in house burglary

The incident happened between 10am on Thursday, December 5 and 1.23am on Friday, December 6 at a property on Kings Road in Coltishall.

Money and jewellery have been stolen in a house burglary.

The incident happened between 10am on Thursday, December 5 and 1.23am on Friday, December 6 at a property on Kings Road in Coltishall.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary where jewellery and cash were stolen.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area should get in contact with DC Mark Randall on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.