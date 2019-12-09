Search

Advanced search

Cash and jewellery stolen in house burglary

PUBLISHED: 10:58 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 09 December 2019

The incident happened between 10am on Thursday, December 5 and 1.23am on Friday, December 6 at a property on Kings Road in Coltishall. Picture: Google Maps

The incident happened between 10am on Thursday, December 5 and 1.23am on Friday, December 6 at a property on Kings Road in Coltishall. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Money and jewellery have been stolen in a house burglary.

The incident happened between 10am on Thursday, December 5 and 1.23am on Friday, December 6 at a property on Kings Road in Coltishall.

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary where jewellery and cash were stolen.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area should get in contact with DC Mark Randall on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

Norfolk studio to welcome TV and film stars from across globe after £5m investment

Raynham Hangar Studios. Pictures: courtesy Broadcast
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists