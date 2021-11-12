Father accused of baby daughter's murder has case adjourned

Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade, where three-month-old Eleanor Easey became unresponsive before dying at Addenbrooke's Hospital. - Credit: Archant

The case of a father accused of murdering his baby daughter has been adjourned until next month.

Christopher Easey, 31, is accused of murdering his three-month-old daughter Eleanor and also faces charges of causing or allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

His wife, and Eleanor's mother, Carly Easey, 36, is facing a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child and neglect.

Both defendants, from Old Roman Bank, Terrington St Clement, have denied all charges and are facing trial on January 12 next year.

On Friday (November 12) a pre-trial review hearing was held at the Royal Courts of Justice in London in front of Mr Justice Murray.

Neither defendant appeared at the hearing, which heard the trial is likely to last six weeks.

It was adjourned for a further pre-trial review to be held on December 17.

Eleanor Easey was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 18, 2019, after becoming unresponsive at her Morton-on-the-Hill home, near Lenwade.

Eleanor was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but died two days later.

A post-mortem examination established she died of severe head injury.