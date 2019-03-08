Case of man accused of breaking into bank in Norwich is adjourned

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

The case of a man accused of breaking into a bank in Norwich has been adjourned.

Karimdad Rezai, 29, has been charged with two counts of burglary.

He is accused of breaking into Barclays Bank on Red Lion Street, Norwich, in an attempt to steal on November 5 last year.

On the same date Rezai, of Bignold Road, Norwich, is accused of breaking into a property in Redwell Street, Norwich, taking a book on architecture by Sir Banister Fletcher.

Norwich Crown Court has previously heard that he was “suffering a disease of the mind at the time” of the offences.

Rezai had previously pleaded not guilty to both offences and a trial was set for May 15.

But the case was listed for an application to break fixture on Tuesday (May 7) and the case has been adjourned until June 28 to refix and see if a trial is still required due to the defendant's mental health issues.