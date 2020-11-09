Case dropped against man accused of breaking into car to turn off alarm

A man accused of breaking a car window so he could get in and turn off an alarm that had been going off for days has had the case against him dismissed.

Keith Engledow, 48, had been charged with criminal damage to a Jaguar S-Type vehicle in North Walsham on September 30 last year.

Mr Engledow, of Church Lane, Edingthorpe, near North Walsham, was due to stand trial at Norwich Magistrates Court last month after he entered a not guilty plea to the offence.

But the case was formally dismissed on October 29 and Mr Engledow faces no further action as a result.

As previously reported, the court was told Mr Engledow, who was previously represented by solicitor Ralph Gilam, had permission from his neighbour, whose land the car had been parked on, to disable the alarm after breaking into the car.

Efforts had also been made by Mr Engledow to contact the owner of the vehicle.