The case of Shahan Ali who was accused of rape in Norwich has been discontinued. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

The case of a man accused of raping a teenager after he met her in a Norwich club has been discontinued.

Shahan Ali, 31, was alleged to have carried out the sex attack after meeting the 17-year-old girl in Reload nightclub, on Prince of Wales Road.

A trial at Norwich Crown Court last year heard that the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was driven back to the car park of the Holiday Inn on Ipswich Road, in the city.

Mr Ali, from Glasgow, was accused of locking the teenager in the vehicle before he forced her to engage in a sexual act, on February 19 last year.

In March last year a jury unanimously found Mr Ali not guilty of false imprisonment but they were formally discharged after they were unable to reach a verdict on the rape charge.

A re-trial was expected to take place in November last year on the charge of rape but a crown court spokesman has confirmed the case has since been "discontinued by the prosecution".