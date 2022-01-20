News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Case discontinued against man accused of rape

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:12 AM January 20, 2022
Jeremy Kyle visited Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley

The case of Shahan Ali who was accused of rape in Norwich has been discontinued. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

The case of a man accused of raping a teenager after he met her in a Norwich club has been discontinued.

Shahan Ali, 31, was alleged to have carried out the sex attack after meeting the 17-year-old girl in Reload nightclub, on Prince of Wales Road.

A trial at Norwich Crown Court last year heard that the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was driven back to the car park of the Holiday Inn on Ipswich Road, in the city.

Mr Ali, from Glasgow, was accused of locking the teenager in the vehicle before he forced her to engage in a sexual act, on February 19 last year.

In March last year a jury unanimously found Mr Ali not guilty of false imprisonment but they were formally discharged after they were unable to reach a verdict on the rape charge.

A re-trial was expected to take place in November last year on the charge of rape but a crown court spokesman has confirmed the case has since been "discontinued by the prosecution".

Most Read

  1. 1 Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms
  2. 2 Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted
  3. 3 'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk
  1. 4 Council leader arrested after suspected drink driving on Christmas Day
  2. 5 Music-loving dad whose ashes were fired into festival crowd took own life
  3. 6 Revealed: Travelodge behind multi-million pound hotel development
  4. 7 Man who survived motorcycle crash died from Covid, inquest told
  5. 8 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK
  6. 9 Seven of the oldest Norfolk businesses
  7. 10 Hot tub wrecked after car smashes through garden wall from Wilkos car park
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A footpath in the East Anglian countryside

Couple explores Norfolk homes in Escape to the Country

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Mystery tower in Norwich

What is this mystery tower that has sprung up in Norwich?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Evelina Januleviciute admitted drink driving after appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court.

Drunk student crashed into hotel wall after drinking tequilas

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Family mourn the loss of 'fantastic, loving, cheeky' motorcyclist Jack Green, 19. 

Cambs Live News

'Fantastic, loving, cheeky' 19-year-old killed in motorbike crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon