No further action to be taken after boy, 13, stabbed in Norwich

Police called to an incident on Dereham Road in Norwich. Photo: Ruth Lawes Archant

No further action is to be taken against three boys arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in which a 13-year-old boy was stabbed.

The incident happened in an alleyway near Aldi in Larkman Lane at about 5.40pm on November 13 last year.

Suspects approached the victim and demanded money from the boy who suffered a stab wound to the back.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Nothing was stolen and the people involved are thought to be known to one another.

One boy, 12, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault, while two other boys, aged 14 and 16, were also arrested.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said no further action will be taken, adding all lines of enquiry have been exhausted pending any new investigative opportunities that come to light.

Information to DS Bob Walker-Hall on 101 quoting crime reference: 36/79637/19.