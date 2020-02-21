Woman appears in court in connection with Norfolk murder case

Police at the scene in Brandon Road, Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Norfolk Police

A woman has appeared in court charged with assisting an offender following the murder of a man in Norfolk.

Police found David Lawal, 25, on Brandon Road, Thetford on October 3 last year after he had been stabbed. He died from a single stab wound to the torso.

Claudia Annius, 20, from Kempston, near Bedford, has been charged with assisting an offender as well as conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of cannabis.

She appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (February 21) with the case formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on March 20.

A 17-year-old woman, who cannot be named, also appeared after being charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs. The case was adjourned until the same date,

Five people have been charged with murder as well as drugs offences in the case and will next appear at the crown court for a plea hearing on March 13.