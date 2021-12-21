News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who brandished knife in Norwich store has sentencing hearing adjourned

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:22 PM December 21, 2021
The Riverside Retail Park. Mothercare, Early Learning Centre, Boots. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boots on the Riverside Retail Park in Norwich where Marcus Cork has admitted having a knife in a public place - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

The sentencing of a man who brandished a knife in a Norwich store has been adjourned so that he can see a psychiatrist.

Marcus Cork, 30, had been at the Boots store in Norwich's Riverside when he took out a knife on October 6 this year.

Cork, of no fixed abode, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (December 21) for sentencing, having previously admitted having an article with a blade or point in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

But the court was told by Rob New, who represents Cork, that he had not yet been seen by a psychiatrist and asked that the matter be adjourned until after he could have a meeting next month.

Recorder Guy Ayers adjourned the case until January 20 for sentence.


