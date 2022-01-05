News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police assault sentencing delayed as man behind attack is in Portugal

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:38 PM January 5, 2022
The King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Miguel Da Costa Pereira is due to be sentenced after admitting assaulting a police officer at King's Lynn PIC. - Credit: Ian Burt

A man who admitted assaulting a police officer has had his sentencing adjourned after it was discovered he was in Portugal.

Miguel Da Costa Pereira, 40, was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court having previously admitted common assault of an emergency worker.

It followed an assault on a police officer at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre (PIC) on August 17 last year.

But Da Costa Pereira, from Lancashire, did not attend court for sentence.

The court heard the defendant had notified probation that he was "in Lisbon" and so was not at court for his sentence.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentence to February 2 this year but ordered those who represent the defendant to inform him of the new date.

The court heard the issue of why he was in Lisbon would also be looked at during the next hearing too.

