Police assault sentencing delayed as man behind attack is in Portugal
- Credit: Ian Burt
A man who admitted assaulting a police officer has had his sentencing adjourned after it was discovered he was in Portugal.
Miguel Da Costa Pereira, 40, was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court having previously admitted common assault of an emergency worker.
It followed an assault on a police officer at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre (PIC) on August 17 last year.
But Da Costa Pereira, from Lancashire, did not attend court for sentence.
The court heard the defendant had notified probation that he was "in Lisbon" and so was not at court for his sentence.
Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentence to February 2 this year but ordered those who represent the defendant to inform him of the new date.
The court heard the issue of why he was in Lisbon would also be looked at during the next hearing too.
Most Read
- 1 Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- 2 Motorists beware! Do you know the 7 big changes to driving laws in 2022?
- 3 'Under siege' - Drivers dodging Blickling Estate parking fees spark anger
- 4 UK's oldest jewellers holds £2m sale ahead of refurbishment project
- 5 Can you rehome these rescued pets in Norfolk?
- 6 Escaped giant eagle owl spotted at large in Norfolk village
- 7 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
- 8 Flooding expected along River Yare as far inland as Norwich
- 9 Norfolk’s NHS has declared a ‘critical incident’ - what does it mean for you?
- 10 Hospital takes 'extreme measures' to squeeze extra patients into full wards