Ricky McWee who has been accused of animal welfare offences, including causing unnecessary suffering to a Reticulated Python, leaving Norwich Magistrates Court at an earlier hearing. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The trial of a man accused of causing unnecessary suffering to snakes has been adjourned.

Ricky McWee, 27, has denied one charge in relation to a reticulated python, a protected animal, at a flat in Cabbell Road, Cromer, between December 24 last year and February 6 this year.

McWee, of Princess Court, Holt, has also pleaded not guilty to failing to ensure the welfare of a Burmese python at Cromer between the same dates, by not arranging adequate veterinary care for breathing problems.

He has also denied a third charge of failing to ensure the welfare of two Burmese pythons and two reticulated pythons at Cromer between the same dates, in that the animals were not provided with a suitable environment that was hygienic and provided adequate heat.

The defendant, who is represented by Simon Nicholls, was due to go on trial at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 25) but the case had to be adjourned.

The court heard it was due to the unavailability of a prosecution witness.

The trial has been adjourned until February 22 next year at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.