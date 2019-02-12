Search

Man accused of daubing rude graffiti on police HQ has case adjourned

PUBLISHED: 14:36 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 26 February 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

A man accused of daubing rude graffiti over police and court buildings has had his case adjourned.

Simon Green, 26, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (February 26) having been accused of painting multiple crude depictions of male body parts on walls and a driveway at Norfolk Police’s Wymondham-based headquarters.

The offensive graffiti was discovered on the police investigation centre in Wymondham, around 3.30pm on Monday, October 29 2018.

Green has been charged with criminal damage to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) on October 29 last year..

He has also been charged with drawing graffiti on a wall at Norwich Crown Court on November 1 last year as well as threatening that police cars and the building at Bethel Street Police Station in Norwich would be damaged or destroyed on November 6 last year.

In addition he faces charges of assaulting a police officer on the same date - November 6 last year - and damaging concrete paving slabs at Wymondham on November 14 last year.

Green, who has had previous addresses at Newmarket Road in Norwich and North Pickenham Road in Swaffham, also faces another charge of using a car without insurance at Wymondham on October 29 last year.

Additional charges he faces include damaging concrete paving slabs at Wymondham on December 17 last year and damaging the rear car park pavement of Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on December 19 last year.

He has also been charged with two matters in Cambridge on October 17 last year, including using threatening words or behaviour and damaging walls at Parkside Police Station.

Green was sectioned under the mental health act before he was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court in December last year.

No formal pleas have yet been entered to any of the charges he faces.

The case has been formally adjourned until March 26.

Green was initially remanded in custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on October 30 last year for his first hearing.

Although the case has been listed on a number of occasions since that hearing it is yet to be resolved.

