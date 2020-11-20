Man accused of breaking order not to shout and swear at other people
PUBLISHED: 06:30 21 November 2020
A man has been accused of failing to comply with a notice for him not to shout, swear or be abusive to others in Costessey.
Daryl Singh, 32, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (November 20) after being charged with using threatening/abusive words or behaviour in Norwich on July 18 this year.
Singh, of Linalls Drive, Costessey, was also charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice enforcing him not to shout, swear or be abusive to any person in Costssey.
The court heard Singh’s mother had written in requesting the matter be adjourned as her son, who has just had a brain operation and suffers from epilepsy, had only just received a letter about the hearing. The case was adjourned until January 13.
