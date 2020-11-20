Search

Advanced search

Man accused of breaking order not to shout and swear at other people

PUBLISHED: 06:30 21 November 2020

The Costessey village sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Costessey village sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man has been accused of failing to comply with a notice for him not to shout, swear or be abusive to others in Costessey.

Daryl Singh, 32, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (November 20) after being charged with using threatening/abusive words or behaviour in Norwich on July 18 this year.

Singh, of Linalls Drive, Costessey, was also charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice enforcing him not to shout, swear or be abusive to any person in Costssey.

The court heard Singh’s mother had written in requesting the matter be adjourned as her son, who has just had a brain operation and suffers from epilepsy, had only just received a letter about the hearing. The case was adjourned until January 13.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Are supermarkets doing enough to monitor customer numbers and stop the spread of coronavirus?

Supermarkets Sainsbury's, Aldi, Tesco, Waitrose and East of England Co-Op. Picture: Lauren De Boise/Victoria Pertusa/Sarah Ravencroft/Google Streetview

Warnock is the real deal for Farke

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke will try to get the better of Neil Warnock in a Championship tussle at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Number of coronavirus patients at county’s largest hospital up 60pc

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: Archant

Host your Zoom call ‘in Blickling Hall’ thanks to new National Trust venture

Blickling Hall's famous library, which can now be your Zoom backdrop. Pic: National Trust

Norwich father and son to stand trial after they denied drugs offences

St Benedicts Street, Norwich.; PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY