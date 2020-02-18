Case adjourned against man accused of murdering his estranged wife

Police in Highfields in Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. Archant

The case against a man charged with murdering his estranged wife has been adjourned.

Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, 63, of Oxmoor Avenue, Hadley, Telford, was arrested in connection with the death of Cherith Van Der Ploeg, 60, and charged with one count of murder.

She was found at an address in Highfields, Costessey, shortly before 11pm on Saturday, February 15.

Van Der Ploeg appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court on February 17.

He was remanded in custody and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court.

Van Der Ploeg did not appear in crown court for the hearing in front of Judge Stephen Holt on Tuesday, February 18 and no plea was entered through his solicitor Claire Matthews.

The next hearing, at the same court, is due to take place on April 9.