Man accused of Norwich murder fails to appear in court for his hearing

PUBLISHED: 16:13 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 14 October 2019

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

The case of a man accused of the murder of a 39-year-old who was attacked in a Norwich flat has been adjourned again after he failed to appear in court.

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June 6, following an incident at Dolphin Grove, where he lived.

Police had attended the address following reports of a disturbance and Mr Greene was taken to hospital but died in the early hours.

Peter Bruton, 26, of no fixed address, has denied the murder and was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (October 14) although he did not appear.

Bruton's barrister Ian James said a request had been made to the court that he not attend the hearing.

He said Bruton had been "refusing to cooperate" but that a mental health professional was now due to see him.

The case was adjourned until October 18.

A trial has been fixed for November 11.

