‘I thought we had been shot at’ - Shock as cars targeted with bricks on main road in Swaffham

PUBLISHED: 18:06 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:06 12 November 2018

Hayley Ladley's car was one of those targeted when stones were thrown at moving vehicles in Swaffham. Picture: Hayley Ladley

Archant

A mother has described the terrifying moment a brick was thrown at her windscreen while she was in a car with her five-month-old baby.

The damage caused to one of the cars after bricks were thrown at vehicles in Swaffham. Picture: SubmittedThe damage caused to one of the cars after bricks were thrown at vehicles in Swaffham. Picture: Submitted

Police received seven calls on the evening of Wednesday, November 7, in relation to what they said was a group throwing stones and flashing lights at vehicles on the A1065 in Swaffham and six cars have been reported as damaged.

Two of the women involved have said they believe their cars were hit by bricks due to the dust left on the vehicles.

Amie, from Swaffham, who did not wish to give her surname, was travelling with her partner and 5-month-old baby and said: “The windscreen smashed above my head from top to bottom. It could have been that my daughter was in the front that night.

“If it was lower the windscreen could have come in and gone on me or her. It has made us not want to travel on that road again.

“They are obviously doing it for a bit of fun but don’t realise the repercussions.”

Police said they received the calls between 6.38pm and 7.23pm on November 7 and are now carrying out patrols in the area.

Hayley Ladley, from just outside Fakenham, was in the passenger seat with her husband driving and two daughters aged 14 and 17 in the back when the passenger side of the car was hit, damaging the windows.

She said: “We were taking my daughter to Swaffham for young farmers and when we started to approach the flyover we saw a torch light on the ground - I thought it was someone walking their dog.

“It shone into my husband’s face through the front windscreen. There was then an enormous bang, I thought we had been shot at. My daughter said we had been hit.

“My 14-year-old daughter was asking if we have to go into Swaffham again. She said that if we do, she’s not coming with us.

“My other daughter is learning to drive. Thank goodness it wasn’t her driving.”

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the dates stated, or anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or report via the website www.norfolk.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

