Thieves gain entry to home and steal BMW and Mercedes

PUBLISHED: 17:09 08 August 2019

The theft of the cars took place at some point between 2am and 2.40am. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are searching for witnesses after a BMW and a Mercedes were taken from a Suffolk property.

The theft of the cars took place at some point between 2am and 2.40am on Wednesday (August 7) at Petit Couronne Way, in Beccles.

The offenders are thought to have gained entry to the home through the back of the property.

Once inside, the thieves stole two sets of keys, which were used to drive the BMW and Mercedes. At the time, the cars were parked outside of the property.

The first vehicle is a black BMW XK, registration F16GJD and the second is a grey Mercedes 25, registration F16DOC.

Witnesses, anybody who has seen either vehicle or who has any information relating to the incident are asked to contact East CID quoting crime reference 37/46849/19 by phone 101.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Suffolk police through their website, http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.

