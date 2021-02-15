Two cars stolen after burglars take keys from home
- Credit: Google Images
Investigations are under way after burglars stole a purse and keys from a home in Lowestoft before fleeing with two cars from the driveway.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following the burglary of a home on Mount Pleasant, Lowestoft overnight.
A police spokesman said: "At some point between 11pm on Sunday, February 14 and 6.30am this morning, Monday, February 15, unknown offenders have gained entry to a home via an insecure rear door.
"A purse and keys were removed from the property, and two vehicles were stolen from the driveway."
The vehicles stolen were an orange Peugeot 208, registration KV16AZX, and a red Ford Galaxy, registration AF53OXR.
Information should be directed to Suffolk Police East CID Team 2 quoting reference number 37/7574/21 via 101 or email Edward.Vincent2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.
