Cars seized by police as motorists had 'no insurance'

Lowestoft Police seized this Ford car in Clapham Road South as the driver had no insurance. Picture: Lowestoft Police Archant

Two cars have been seized by police after both drivers had no insurance.

Seized Ford - Clapham Road South, Driver had No Insurance. Peugeot - High Street, Driver had no Insurance. Both Vehicles were seized by officers and any offences are being dealt with for more info on Roads and Vehicles see - https://t.co/R4KWFyvjAa #1330 #lowestoft #seized pic.twitter.com/YqF9morvkR — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) May 11, 2019

Lowestoft Police officers seized the vehicles and said that the driving offences are "being dealt with."

The vehicles - a Ford and a Peugeot - were seized in Clapham Road South and the High Street in Lowestoft respectively as the drivers did not any insurance.

Lowestoft Police seized this Peugeot car in Lowestoft High Street as the driver had no insurance. Picture: Lowestoft Police Lowestoft Police seized this Peugeot car in Lowestoft High Street as the driver had no insurance. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles for road safety and vehicle advice.