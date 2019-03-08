Cars seized by police as motorists had 'no insurance'
PUBLISHED: 13:46 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 11 May 2019
Two cars have been seized by police after both drivers had no insurance.
Lowestoft Police officers seized the vehicles and said that the driving offences are "being dealt with."
The vehicles - a Ford and a Peugeot - were seized in Clapham Road South and the High Street in Lowestoft respectively as the drivers did not any insurance.
Lowestoft Police seized this Peugeot car in Lowestoft High Street as the driver had no insurance. Picture: Lowestoft Police
Lowestoft Police Tweeted: "Seized.
"Ford - Clapham Road South, Driver had no insurance.
"Peugeot - High Street, Driver had no Insurance.
"Both vehicles were seized by officers and any offences are being dealt with."
Visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles for road safety and vehicle advice.
