Police investigate after 20 cars are vandalised

Officers investigating the incidents have received reports of at least 19 cars being damaged in various streets including Kingswood Avenue, The Drove, Broadgate, Peakwell Close and The Cains. Picture: staff Archant

A vandalism spree which saw more than 20 cars damaged in Taverham over the weekend has left owners hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers investigating the incidents have received reports of at least 19 cars being damaged in various streets including Kingswood Avenue, The Drove, Broadgate, Peakwell Close and The Cains. Picture: Staff Officers investigating the incidents have received reports of at least 19 cars being damaged in various streets including Kingswood Avenue, The Drove, Broadgate, Peakwell Close and The Cains. Picture: Staff

Police are investigating the damage, which has left some car owners will bills of up to £500, is believed to have happened overnight between Friday, January 11 and Saturday, January 12.

Officers investigating the incidents have received reports of at least 19 cars being damaged in various streets, including Kingswood Avenue, The Drove, Broadgate, Peakwell Close and The Cains, but people living in the area say they think the number of cars targeted is closer to 30.

Gareth Edwards, 39, a data analyst who lives in Peakwell Close, woke up on Saturday morning to find his silver VW Scirocco scratched with an ‘X’.

He said it would cost him £500 to repair the damage and added: “I’ve lived here for two years and never had any problems, it’s such a friendly quiet neighbourhood.”

Gareth Edwards, 39, a data analyst, who lives in Peakwell Close, woke up on Saturday morning to find his silver VW Scirocco scratched with an “X”. Picture: Gareth Edwards Gareth Edwards, 39, a data analyst, who lives in Peakwell Close, woke up on Saturday morning to find his silver VW Scirocco scratched with an “X”. Picture: Gareth Edwards

Andy Innes, 48, a HGV driver who lives in The Drove, but had parked his car in The Cains on Friday night, said: “It’s never happened before, everybody seems really shocked that this has happened, you don’t hear of this kind of thing here.”

Meanwhile, Gavin Wright, 49, a self employed ceramic tiler who had his work van and car damaged, said he would like to see the area’s street lighting switched back on late at night as a deterrent. He said: “It’s pitch black outside after 12pm.

“You can’t have cut backs and allow this to happen, if cars get damaged then people are going to get really fed up.”

Claudette Bannock, Broadland District councillor for Taverham said the incidents worried her. She added: “I’m very surprised that it should happen there because it’s just a residential area there are no shops or anything.”

Adding that she missed the presence of PCSOs in the area, Mrs Bannock said: “The police are understaffed, and they cannot be everywhere at once.”

Sergeant Angie Youd said: “We will be providing extra patrols over the coming days to provide reassurance to the local community and anyone with concerns are encouraged to speak to them.”

Anyone with information should contact the Local Policing Team at Taverham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.