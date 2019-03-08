‘What’s the mentality of these people?’ Vandals key cars in Norfolk village

A woman who only bought her car two weeks ago was among residents whose vehicles were ‘keyed’ while they were parked in a quiet north Norfolk street.

Hundreds of pounds worth of damage was caused when vandals damaged several cars in Overstrand High Street, opposite the cricket pavilion. It happened between 3.30pm and 6pm on Friday, March 22.

One of the victims was Brenda Hawksworth, 72, from Mundesley Road, who had only had her blue Ecosport mobility car a fortnight.

She said: “I did not get home until about 3pm on Friday so it must have happened after that, before 6pm.

“I’ve lived here for 12 years and nothing like this has happened before. It’s upsetting and it makes you feel a bit nervous.”

Her neighbour Esther Woodhouse’s car was also targeted.

The 86-year-old said: “There’s a scratch down the door of my Nissan Micra about 18 inches long. It looks like the people who did it just walked down the High Street scratching the cars. What’s the mentality of these people?”

Another woman, who did not wish to be named, only found out her car had been vandalised when she returned to the vehicle on Saturday afternoon .

She had been staying with a friend and vandals had scratched a circle on the side door of her white vehicle.

Another neighbour, whose car was not vandalised, said it was unusual for Overstrand. “You don’t expect it here,” he said.

Resident Chris Yardley said a number of his friends’ cars had been vandalised.

He said: “The cars all had their paintwork ‘keyed’ along the footpath side. Hundreds of pounds worth of damage was caused to around five cars.

“It would be good if the public could report any suspicious activity to police that they may have seen but not at the time thought much of.”

A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed they were investigating, and said: “We got a call from a resident reporting the damage at 6.24pm on Friday. We have not been out to see all the victims yet.”

anyone with information should call Norfolk police on 101.