Cars damaged and scratched in spate of vandalism

Officers have received five reports after a number of were damaged in Nursery Clsoe. Photo: PA Wire PA Wire/Press Association Images

People living in a Norwich suburb have reported having cars scratched and damaged in a spate of overnight incidents.

Officers have received five reports of cars parked in Nursery Close, Hellesdon, being damaged.

The first incident happened between approximately 9pm on Monday, June 15 and 6am on Tuesday, June 16 (36/40130/20).

Another incident was reported to have taken place between approximately 8am on Wednesday, June 17 and 4pm on Thursday, June 18 (36/40085/20).

A further two incidents happened overnight between Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19 (36/40403/20&36/40224/20).

And another report was received in which a vehicle was damaged sometime between Sunday, May 31 and Tuesday, June 23 (36/41715/20).

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated or anyone with information should contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting the relevant crime number.