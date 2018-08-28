Wing mirrors smashed, car doors damaged as 11 vehicles are targeted in crime spree

Police are appealing for information after 11 vehicles were damaged in Lowestoft Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Police are seeking witnesses after 11 vehicles were damaged in an overnight spate of vandalism.

The vehicles parked on The Street in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft were smashed, dented and damaged between 6pm on December 3 to 7am the following day.

Wing mirrors were smashed, their covers removed and some vehicle doors were scratched and dented in the acts of vandalism.

Suffolk Police have now asked the community to report any suspicious activity as they seek witnesses who may have heard smashing noises that occured at the time.

If you have any information or know who was responsible, please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37-70017-18.

Alternatively, you can report the crime online via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something