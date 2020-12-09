News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Vandals smash windows of parked cars and house

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:16 AM December 9, 2020   
Three cars and a house had their windows smashed by vandals on The Wroe in Emneth, near Wisbech

Three cars and a house had their windows smashed by vandals on The Wroe in Emneth, near Wisbech - Credit: Google Street View

Several cars and a house have had their windows smashed by vandals. 

Three vehicles parked on The Wroe in Emneth, near Wisbech, were damaged between 8am and 11.30pm on Friday, December 4.

The window of a property was also smashed at around 10.40pm. 

Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between the times stated to come forward. 

Those with relevant information are urged to contact PC Sophie Messenger at Downham Market Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 36/85483/20.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Farming

Revealed: the location of second Norfolk bird flu farm

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases see small rise again across much of Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Dog walker, 70, knocked unconscious and robbed in woodland

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Norwich City Council

Man denies running Japanese restaurant from Norwich home for the third time

Ruth Lawes

person