Vandals smash windows of parked cars and house

Published: 10:16 AM December 9, 2020

Three cars and a house had their windows smashed by vandals on The Wroe in Emneth, near Wisbech - Credit: Google Street View

Several cars and a house have had their windows smashed by vandals.

Three vehicles parked on The Wroe in Emneth, near Wisbech, were damaged between 8am and 11.30pm on Friday, December 4.

The window of a property was also smashed at around 10.40pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between the times stated to come forward.

Those with relevant information are urged to contact PC Sophie Messenger at Downham Market Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 36/85483/20.