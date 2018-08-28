Search

‘I thought it was a prank’: Carpet fitter shocked after van and tools stolen overnight

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 January 2019

A jigsaw cutter, hand saw and a chop saw were among the items stolen along from Mr Morfitt with the vehicle itself. Picture: Contributed by Luke Morfitt

Archant

A tradesman has had his van and thousands of pounds worth of vital tools stolen from outside his Beccles home.

Luke Morfitt from Beccles said “he has had better days” after his van was taken from the outside of his home. Picture: Contributed by Luke MorfittLuke Morfitt from Beccles said “he has had better days” after his van was taken from the outside of his home. Picture: Contributed by Luke Morfitt

Luke Morfitt said he “has had better days” after his three-month-old Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen from Coney Hill late on Tuesday night (January 15) or early the following day.

The 37-year-old said: “I thought it was a prank. It was quite a shock to see the van wasn’t there.”

After an appeal to social media, a member of the community spotted the white van abandoned on Waveney Road in Bungay.

“I am lucky enough to be able to work today because I have some back up tools.” the carpet fitter said.

“There was around four or five grand worth of tools in the van, so hopefully my insurance will cover it and they will all be replaced.”

While Mr Morfitt doesn’t know any other tradesmen who have had their tools stolen, he said he believes it to be a recurring issue in the area.

“Quite a few people have posted things on Facebook, in the community groups so there seems to have been an influx of people,” he added, “I wouldn’t have thought it was someone from this area, but you never know. I can’t really say who would do this.”

Police confirmed they receieved a report of a stolen vehicle in Beccles between 10pm on Tuesday January 15 and 5.35am on Wednesday January 16.

A jigsaw cutter, hand saw and a chop saw were among the items stolen along with the Mercedes Sprinter van itself.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it have been asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/2968/19.

If you are offered tools in suspicious circumstances, please do not buy them and let police know immediately by calling 101.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via an online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police have advised motorists to not leave anything on display in cars, particularly valuable items, to etch their registration number onto all glass surfaces on the vehicle and lock all doors and windows.

