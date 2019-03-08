Woman was trying to cut down drinking before alcohol-related died, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: David Bale Archant

A woman who was actively trying to cut down her drinking died from an alcohol-related death, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Caroline Patel, 42, was found unresponsive at her home in Ovington, Thetford on April 29 of this year.

You may also want to watch:

At an inquest into her death held at Norfolk Coroner's court on Friday, the court heard how Mrs Patel had struggled with her drinking for a number of years and that her reliance on alcohol had increased in recent years.

The court heard from Mrs Patel's mother and a number of organisations which Mrs Patel sought help and support from in an attempt to reduce her drinking and improve her emotional wellbeing.

Giving a conclusion of an alcohol-related death, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk said: "Emotionally [Mrs Patel] was very unhappy and was trying her best to get herself well but this certainly over took her in terms of her death."