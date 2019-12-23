Caroline Flack mobbed outside court ahead of assault hearing

TV presenter Caroline Flack arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court charged with assault. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday December 23, 2019. See PA story COURTS Flack. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack was mobbed by photographers as she arrived at court accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

TV presenter Caroline Flack arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court charged with assault. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday December 23, 2019. See PA story COURTS Flack. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire TV presenter Caroline Flack arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court charged with assault. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday December 23, 2019. See PA story COURTS Flack. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Flack, 40, who grew up in Norfolk, was arrested after an alleged domestic incident earlier this month.

She is charged with assaulting former professional tennis player and model Burton, 27, by beating, at her flat in Islington, north London, on December 12.

Flack, who has stepped down as host of the upcoming winter series of the ITV2 dating show Love Island, arrived at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday wearing a black coat, scarf and boots and was escorted into court by police, who pushed back a waiting pack of photographers and video camera operators.

Burton earlier arrived at court separately from his girlfriend, wearing a navy parka jacket with a fur-lined hood.

Lewis Burton arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, where his girlfriend Caroline Flack is charged with assault. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday December 23, 2019. See PA story COURTS Flack. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Lewis Burton arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, where his girlfriend Caroline Flack is charged with assault. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday December 23, 2019. See PA story COURTS Flack. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

He has previously spoken out in support of the presenter, claiming she has become the subject of a "witch hunt" following her arrest.

In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday evening, Flack wrote: "This is the worst time of my life. "I don't know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or who I even am."

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore will take over hosting Love Island and companion show Aftersun when filming commences in South Africa in January.

Flack, grew up near Thetford and went to school in Watton. She rose to fame in the early 2000s, presenting the International Pepsi Show and co-presenting TMI on BBC Two and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.