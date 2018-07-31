Woman on cocktail of drugs assaulted three police officers and paramedic

Published: 7:28 PM July 31, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A woman who was high on drugs stripped off on a car bonnet during an incident where a paramedic, two members of the public and three police officers were assaulted, a court heard.

A woman was walking along Barrack Street in Norwich when she saw Carmen Gugu, 32, run across the road with blood coming from her nose.

Gugu ran to a car where she started shouting at a man before taking off her clothes and climbing onto the bonnet.

Lucy Miller, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said Gugu then got off and started to get dressed before the incident continued.

The court heard the ambulance service had already been called but a paramedic who tried to help was punched in the mouth 'causing a small cut'.

Gugu ran towards St James' Close where she punched another woman twice in the face.

Police were called to the scene but she kicked out at the officers and spat at them.

She had to be taken to the ground because of her behaviour but was still able to hit one of the officers in the side of the face.

When in custody she continued to kick off and spat out.

Gugu, of no fixed address, appeared in court on Tuesday (July 31) when she admitted three counts of assault on July 16 this year and three of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty in the same date.

She also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge which was imposed in April this year in relation to a shoplifting offence.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, admitted she had pleaded guilty to very 'ludicrous' behaviour.

But he said the case arose out of 'tragic circumstances'.

Mr Pollington said she had been punched in the face herself at the time of the incident and had been trying to get away from someone who had been treating her as 'just an object' rather than a person.

He said Gugu had taken a cocktail of drugs, including cocaine and heroin, and had been 'completely unaware of her actions'.

He admitted the members of the public she had hurt were 'trying to help her'.

Sentencing was adjourned until September 7 for reports to be carried out.