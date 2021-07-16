Father faces trial accused of murdering three-month old baby

Published: 11:51 AM July 16, 2021

A father accused of murdering his baby daughter is to go on trial in January next year

Christopher Easey, 30, is accused of murdering his daughter Eleanor. He is also facing charges of causing or allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

Her mother Carly Easey 35, is facing a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child, and neglect.

Both defendants from Old Roman Bank, Terrington St Clement, deny all charges and their trial is due to take place on January 12, next year.

Eleanor Easey was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 18, 2019 after becoming unresponsive at her Morton-on-the-Hill home, near Lenwade.

Eleanor was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but died two days later.

A post mortem examination established she died of severe head injury.

The further hearing was at Norwich Crown Court on Friday before Mrs Justice Whipple but neither defendant was required to attend.

Another hearing is due on November 15.