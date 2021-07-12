Girl kicked and punched in street while walking home from school
- Credit: Google
A teenage girl was pushed into the road and then punched and kicked while on the ground by a boy.
It happened at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, July 8, in Deepdale, Carlton Colville.
The 15-year-old victim was approached by a boy of around the same age, who then attacked her.
She suffered swelling and cuts to her face and lips as a result of the assault.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
You may also want to watch:
Officers are particularly keen to speak to a woman in a white car who initially stopped at the scene.
Anyone who knows who was responsible or saw any suspicious activity should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number 37/36926/21.
Most Read
- 1 Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park
- 2 Cyclist injured in crash during time trial on A11
- 3 Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140
- 4 Drivers face delays after crash on A11
- 5 Ex-City keeper set for Premier League move
- 6 Watch: Hundreds queue for hours outside Norwich bar for Euro 2020 final
- 7 GoGoDiscover 2021: Everything you need to know about the city’s T-Rex trail
- 8 Home sealed off after police search finds firearms and chemicals
- 9 Cromer cocktail bar to open second site in Sheringham
- 10 Drink drive arrest for E-scooter rider going wrong way down street
Call 101, email Michelle.Stimpson@suffolk.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.