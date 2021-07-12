News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Girl kicked and punched in street while walking home from school

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:28 AM July 12, 2021    Updated: 11:35 AM July 12, 2021
A girl was assaulted in Deepdale, Carlton Colville, on Tuesday, July 8.

A teenage girl was pushed into the road and then punched and kicked while on the ground by a boy.

It happened at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, July 8, in Deepdale, Carlton Colville.

The 15-year-old victim was approached by a boy of around the same age, who then attacked her.

She suffered swelling and cuts to her face and lips as a result of the assault.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a woman in a white car who initially stopped at the scene.

Anyone who knows who was responsible or saw any suspicious activity should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number 37/36926/21.

Call 101, email Michelle.Stimpson@suffolk.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

