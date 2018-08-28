Search

Couple run up £700 bill after stealing bank card from vulnerable cancer sufferer, 62

PUBLISHED: 16:28 09 January 2019

A bank card was taken by Hayley Webb. Photo: YakobchukOlena/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A bank card was taken by Hayley Webb. Photo: YakobchukOlena/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A cleaner and her husband have admitted breaching the trust of a “vulnerable” 62-year-old cancer sufferer after stealing her bank card and buying £750 worth of goods.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google MapsGreat Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Hayley Webb, of Nidderdale, Carlton Colville, had been employed as a cleaner by the Lowestoft victim after Webb had posted a leaflet through her door.

The 35-year-old was charged with 13 counts of fraud by false representation, alongside her husband Steven Webb, who admitted four counts of the same charge.

Nicola Pope, prosecuting, said: “To some extent, Mrs Webb and the victim became friends and she would walk her dog.

“The victim then discovered her bank card had gone missing and she noticed online purchases and withdrawals.

“Payday loans had also been applied for in her name.”

Mrs Webb admitted 13 counts of fraud by false representation, including buying goods at Ideal Shopping Direct for £93.50 on February 16, 2017.

Days later, on February 20, Mrs Webb used the card again to buy a meal at the Wherry Public House worth £21.58, shopping at ASDA worth £225.99 and £58.05, petrol worth £49.99 from Desira Garage, and food from McDonalds worth £11.04.

Mr Webb admitted four charges of fraud by false representation by benefitting from the card being used in these offences.

The following day, the card was used by Mrs Webb to buy goods worth £88.92 from Argos, £17.75 from B&M, £117.75 from Ideal Shopping Direct and £64.10 from Morrisons, while a Paypal transaction was also made worth £101.17.

Mrs Webb also applied for loans worth £300 and £1,000 using the card on February 16 and 18.

Lucy Brakewell, defending, said: “Mr Webb is guilty because, even though the items were paid for by her on the card, he has benefitted from it.

“He is very ashamed and both of them have written to her to apologise for what has been done.”

The pair, who previously denied the offences on November 7, pleaded guilty at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday January 9, with the case adjourned for pre-sentence reports, with Mrs Webb warned her offences are likely to pass the custody threshold.

They are due to return to the court on February 13 and have been granted unconditional bail until then.

