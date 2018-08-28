Two men charged after iPad and jewellery stolen during burglary

Two men have been charged following a burglary in Uplands Road North, Carlton Colville. Photo: Google. Archant

Two men have been charged with burglary following a break in at a Carlton Colville home.

Police were called to Uplands Road North, in Carlton Colville near Lowestoft, at 5.35pm on Wednesday, December 5.

Burglars had forced their way into the home and a wide screen television, iMac computer, iPad, laptop, jewellery and travel documents were stolen.

Two men from Lowestoft aged in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of burglary while a woman was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Later the same day a third man, aged in his 20s, was taken into custody for questioning.

Christopher Edgington, 22, of Eastwood Avenue, was charged with burglary along was 39-year-old Ronnie Bridges, of Summerfield Gardens.

Bridges was subsequently with a separate burglary at a property in Barn Close, Carlton Colville on April 12, in which cash, jewellery, watches and clothing were stolen.

Both men appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, December 7) where they were remanded.